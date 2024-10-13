Stifel Nicolaus Raises Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $342.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $283.00 to $342.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PWR. Truist Financial upped their target price on Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $299.93.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $309.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $312.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.31.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,490,297.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at $155,595,938.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

