Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stake Lowered by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 33,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $40.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average is $38.67. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SU. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on SU

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.