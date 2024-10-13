Symbotic’s (SYM) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at BWS Financial

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BWS Financial in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 66.59% from the company’s previous close.

Get Symbotic alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symbotic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Symbotic

Symbotic Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $29.93 on Friday. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.71 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Symbotic’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $69,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,038.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $341,654.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,794.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $69,281.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,038.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,559. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 12.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,660,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after acquiring an additional 345,386 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 76.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after acquiring an additional 379,726 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 191.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,281,000 after acquiring an additional 509,700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 8.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 668,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after acquiring an additional 51,712 shares during the period.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.