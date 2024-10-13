TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CFO Sells $684,860.95 in Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) CFO Marshall Witt sold 5,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $684,860.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,500.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Marshall Witt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $118.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.77. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $133.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.91.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $14.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 23.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,143,000 after buying an additional 1,261,474 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 58.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,716,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,469,000 after buying an additional 1,006,569 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 131.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,371,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,298,000 after buying an additional 777,924 shares during the last quarter. Lind Value II ApS bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $77,858,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $57,981,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.