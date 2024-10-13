Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Stock Holdings Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECK. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 846.6% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 4,383,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,984 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,976,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 115.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,687,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,570 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,980,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Teck Resources by 49.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,950,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,149 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $51.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.52. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

