Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,598 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 12.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,409,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,223,424,000 after purchasing an additional 581,312 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 564.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 310,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,304,000 after purchasing an additional 263,743 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 23.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 912,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $191,989,000 after purchasing an additional 172,335 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $25,550,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1,008.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 115,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,388,000 after purchasing an additional 104,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,159.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX stock opened at $236.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.55. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $257.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $749.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TFX shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Teleflex from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.71.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

