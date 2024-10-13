Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 96.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 544,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,652 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2,821.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at $85,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 22.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.20 to $10.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.97.

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0379 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

