Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $238.77, but opened at $220.13. Tesla shares last traded at $218.17, with a volume of 48,794,000 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.72.

Tesla Stock Down 8.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

