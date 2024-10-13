Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.90.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $175.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $180.69.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

