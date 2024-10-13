The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $107.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $94.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.13.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.0 %

SWK stock opened at $107.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.46, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.27. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $76.57 and a one year high of $110.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.03.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -475.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

