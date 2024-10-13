The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target to $47.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $54.60. The stock has a market cap of $178 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.40) by $1.04. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 3,764.43% and a negative return on equity of 83.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($9.20) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -18.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 377,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.