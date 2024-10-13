The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Position Increased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.44.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $31.39 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.80.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.98%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.