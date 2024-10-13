The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,154 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of CONMED worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in shares of CONMED by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period.

CONMED Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $64.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.47. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $117.27. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. CONMED had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNMD. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CONMED

CONMED Profile

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.