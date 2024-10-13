The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 785 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of StoneX Group worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,909,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,194,000 after acquiring an additional 34,112 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,415,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,596,000 after acquiring an additional 21,608 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 808,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after acquiring an additional 360,164 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 555,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,018,000 after acquiring an additional 187,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 450,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNEX opened at $87.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $88.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.65 and a 200-day moving average of $76.21.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total transaction of $303,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,839,839.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total transaction of $303,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,839,839.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Xuong Nguyen sold 8,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $647,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

