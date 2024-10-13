The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 8,587 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Global Net Lease worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 411,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 777.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 91,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 81,095 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 12,401.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,118,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 429,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $8.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.52). Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $203.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.38%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GNL shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Net Lease

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,729,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,524,213.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

