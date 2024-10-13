The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.21 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.65. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

