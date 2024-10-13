The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Bread Financial worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Bread Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Bread Financial by 30.0% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bread Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bread Financial by 47.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Bread Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point upped their price target on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bread Financial from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bread Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.07.

Bread Financial Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of BFH opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.94. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.19.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.01 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.77%. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Bread Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.