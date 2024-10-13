The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 179,377 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in VF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in VF by 6,981.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in VF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. VF Corporation has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26.

VF Announces Dividend

VF ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. VF had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VF Corporation will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,972.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of VF from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VF in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of VF from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of VF from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of VF to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

