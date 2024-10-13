The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in St. Joe by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in St. Joe by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in St. Joe by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in St. Joe by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in St. Joe by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

St. Joe stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.26. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $45.93 and a 52-week high of $64.69.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 28,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $1,769,738.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,172,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,505,561.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 28,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $1,769,738.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,172,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,505,561.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 97,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $5,865,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,878,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,814,274.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $17,558,573. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

