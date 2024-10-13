The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells $2,885,750.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $2,885,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,102,994.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Laura Schenkein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 16th, Laura Schenkein sold 3,130 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $310,902.90.
Trade Desk Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $117.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 235.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.17 and its 200-day moving average is $96.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.05.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
