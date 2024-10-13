The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells $2,885,750.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $2,885,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,102,994.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Laura Schenkein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Laura Schenkein sold 3,130 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $310,902.90.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $117.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 235.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.17 and its 200-day moving average is $96.13.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.05.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

