Thomas W. Powell Sells 17,549 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 17,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total value of $4,498,335.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,630,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,017,581.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Powell Industries Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $262.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. Powell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $72.51 and a one year high of $263.50.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.63. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Institutional Trading of Powell Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 18.0% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter worth $631,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter worth $674,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter worth $212,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

