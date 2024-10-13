Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.48, but opened at $25.52. Tourmaline Bio shares last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 93,988 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Tourmaline Bio Stock Down 8.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $645.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni acquired 5,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $71,997.59. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,221 shares in the company, valued at $71,997.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tourmaline Bio by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tourmaline Bio by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Tourmaline Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

