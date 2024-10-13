Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.79% from the stock’s current price.

RIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DNB Markets upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $4.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. Transocean has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.79.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Transocean’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Perestroika acquired 1,500,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,139,312.22. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Perestroika acquired 1,500,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,139,312.22. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,460,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,574,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,476,695.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,633 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

