Truist Financial Corp Acquires 9,224 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,853 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SEA alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 121.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 63.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 20.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 34.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEA Trading Up 3.6 %

SE stock opened at $99.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $101.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,985.80 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Dbs Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEA

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.