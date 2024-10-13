Truist Financial Corp Decreases Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,078,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 361.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 38,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $58,311,000.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down previously from $134.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.10.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $96,506.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,265.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mervin Smith sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $51,366.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,477.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $96,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,265.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,072 shares of company stock valued at $372,748 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

IRTC opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.22. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.52.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.14%. The business had revenue of $148.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

