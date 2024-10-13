Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,644 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,650,775.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BLDR opened at $193.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.97. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.