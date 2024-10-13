Truist Financial Corp Sells 38,036 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,036 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WU. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its position in shares of Western Union by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 32,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Western Union by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 205,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the first quarter worth approximately $813,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Western Union had a return on equity of 123.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 57.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

