Truist Financial Corp Sells 995 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,325,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,758 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $605,459.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,840.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $136.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $110.76 and a 1 year high of $172.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.24%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Celanese from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Celanese from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.87.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

