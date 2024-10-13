Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at about $879,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at about $795,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on UCTT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.83. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 2.08.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $516.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.06 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

