UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 1,466 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 608.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,973,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,868 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,263,000 after purchasing an additional 864,732 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,844,000 after purchasing an additional 834,982 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,829,000 after buying an additional 832,342 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 443.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 772,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,157,000 after buying an additional 630,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $107.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

