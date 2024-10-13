UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 318 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Illumina alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,178,513 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,531,176,000 after acquiring an additional 210,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $145.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $148.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ILMN

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.