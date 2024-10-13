UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 401 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 376,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after buying an additional 180,702 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after buying an additional 132,414 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 27,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.32. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $64.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average of $51.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.83%.

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo purchased 9,247,081 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at $551,773,323.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo purchased 9,247,081 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at $551,773,323.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $12,618,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 604,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,144,592.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

