UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Northern Trust by 343.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

NTRS opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $93.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $163,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $163,462.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,388 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTRS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NTRS

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.