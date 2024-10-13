UMB Bank n.a. Buys 377 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $63.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.50.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $3,727,369.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,601,422.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Unum Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Unum Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.64.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

