UMB Bank n.a. Buys 390 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGE opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.11. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $41.48.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $662.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.4213 dividend. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

