UMB Bank n.a. Buys 429 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,451 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 6.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,023,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,932,000 after acquiring an additional 175,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,998,000 after acquiring an additional 69,959 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 612,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 477,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $326.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.63 and a 200 day moving average of $305.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.41.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

