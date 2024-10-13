UMB Bank n.a. Buys 779 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.05.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

