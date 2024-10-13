UMB Bank n.a. Buys 96 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $107.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.59 and its 200-day moving average is $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.27. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.57 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of -156.46, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -475.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWK. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,963.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

