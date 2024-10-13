UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in State Street were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get State Street alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 12.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of State Street by 5.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,434,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

State Street Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of State Street stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.04. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $90.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.