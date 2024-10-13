UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,451 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 78.5% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAA shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

PAA stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.60. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.48%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

