UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 41.7% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 91.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $1,183,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,450,929.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 64,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $5,230,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,681,643.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $1,183,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,450,929.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,784 shares of company stock worth $33,130,625 over the last three months. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.06.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

