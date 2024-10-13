UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Crown were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 10.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 153,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,825,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,089,029,000 after acquiring an additional 173,460 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $6,854,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Crown by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 341,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,045,000 after purchasing an additional 59,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in Crown by 1,127.4% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 27,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCK. Citigroup upped their target price on Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.86.

Crown Stock Up 1.3 %

Crown stock opened at $92.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.85. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $96.74.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,119,554. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $96,173.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,734.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,178 shares in the company, valued at $53,119,554. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,349 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

