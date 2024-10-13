UMB Bank n.a. Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 759 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in SAP were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,473,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,195,000 after acquiring an additional 108,729 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $58,936,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 197,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in SAP by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $228.15 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $127.30 and a 52 week high of $231.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.20. The company has a market cap of $280.28 billion, a PE ratio of 98.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.17.

Read Our Latest Report on SAP

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.