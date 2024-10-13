UMB Bank n.a. Has $262,000 Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $110.57 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.65%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMN

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.