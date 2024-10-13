UMB Bank n.a. Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,160 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 60.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 345.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bancorp during the second quarter worth $216,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bancorp by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $55.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.30.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.45 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 26.81%. On average, research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

TBBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

