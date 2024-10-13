UMB Bank n.a. Has $347,000 Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYAN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 96.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RYAN opened at $71.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.68 and its 200-day moving average is $58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 112.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.62. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $72.97.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

In other Ryan Specialty news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,532.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $150,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,709.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,532.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock valued at $131,860,032. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RYAN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

