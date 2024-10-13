UMB Bank n.a. Has $348,000 Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ADM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.98.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

