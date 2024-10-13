UMB Bank n.a. Has $368,000 Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Post were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 263.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Post during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Post by 5,283.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.
Post Price Performance
NYSE:POST opened at $113.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.44. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $78.85 and a one year high of $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.94 per share, with a total value of $225,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,546.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on POST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.
Post Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.
