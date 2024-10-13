UMB Bank n.a. Has $368,000 Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Post were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 263.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Post during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Post by 5,283.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POST opened at $113.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.44. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $78.85 and a one year high of $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. Post had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.94 per share, with a total value of $225,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,546.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on POST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

