UMB Bank n.a. Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 2,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 77.2% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $59.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

