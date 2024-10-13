UMB Bank n.a. Has $400,000 Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BN. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the first quarter valued at $5,716,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in Brookfield during the first quarter worth $111,222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Brookfield by 1,022.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 248,506 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Brookfield during the first quarter worth $1,388,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Brookfield by 12.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 259,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BN opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.35 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.06. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Brookfield’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.59.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

